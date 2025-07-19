MANILA, Philippines — The Marikina River reached 15 meters shortly before midnight on Saturday due to the monsoon rains or “habagat,” prompting local authorities to sound off the first of a three-level alert.

Residents are advised to prepare for possible evacuation as waters continue to rise, according to the Marikina local government, citing readings from the Sto. Niño Gauging Station.

A second alarm is raised when the river’s water level reaches 16 meters, signaling a pre-emptive evacuation. Once the 18-meter level is breached, a third alarm is raised, forcing the evacuation of residents in the flood-prone areas.

Earlier in the day, the Marikina LGU prepositioned rescue boats and prepared evacuation centers in anticipation of the evacuation.

For emergencies, residents may contact the Marikina Rescue 161 at (02) 8646-2436 to 38, 8646-0427, or 7273-6563.

