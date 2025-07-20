MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Sunday left for a three-day official visit to the United States where he will discuss cooperation on economic, defense, and security matters with President Donald Trump.

The meeting will be the first by an Association of Southeast Asian Nations head of state with Trump since the latter’s return to office, underscoring the continued strength of Philippines-US relations, Malacañang earlier said.

High on the chief executive’s list is the proposed 20 percent US tariff on Philippine exports.

“My top priority for this visit is to push for greater economic engagement,

particularly through trade and investment between the Philippines and the United States. I intend to convey to President Trump and his cabinet officials that the Philippines is ready to negotiate a bilateral trade deal that will ensure strong, mutually beneficial, and future-oriented collaborations that only the United States and the Philippines will be able to take advantage of,” Marcos said before boarding his plane at the Villamor Air Base in Pasay City.

“We will see how much progress we can make when it comes to negotiations with the United States concerning the changes we would like to institute so as to be able to alleviate the very severe tariff schedule on the Philippines,” he added.

The President is accompanied by some key members of his Cabinet including Foreign Secretary Maria Theresa Lazaro, Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro Jr., Trade and Industry Secretary Christina Roque, National Security Adviser Eduardo Año, acting Presidential Communications Office Secretary Dave Gomez, and Special Assistant to the President for Investment and Economic Affairs Frederick Go.

Marcos designated Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin, Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla, and Agrarian Reform Secretary Conrado Estrella 3rd as government caretakers while he is away.



