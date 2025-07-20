MANILA, Philippines — Sen. Francis Pangilinan on Sunday urged national and local government officials to implement the Sagip Saka Act to help the farmers and fishermen affected by Severe Tropical Storm Crising.

The senator said that Republic Act 11321 or the Sagip Saka law can help alleviate the plight of farmers and fisherfolk during calamities.

Enacted in 2019, the Sagip Saka Act allows the direct purchase of agricultural and fishery products from farmers and fisherfolk—bypassing middlemen and expediting the procurement process during emergencies.

The law ensures food security and streamline the procurement of agricultural goods for relief operations.

“Through the Sagip Saka Act, LGUs (local government units) can help our farmers and fishermen who often bear the brunt of disasters,” Pangilinan said in a statement. “It’s a win-win because LGUs can also distribute healthy and locally-sourced food to those affected by the typhoon, those in the evacuation centers.”

Get the latest news





delivered to your inbox Sign up for The Manila Times newsletters By signing up with an email address, I acknowledge that I have read and agree to the Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Sen. Francis ‘Kiko’ Pangilinan. PHOTO BY J. GERARD SEGUIA

The senator said that the law can bridge the gap between the LGUs’ struggle to source fresh and nutritious food and the impact of disasters on agricultural workers.

“The law was created precisely to strengthen food supply chains, and this is especially useful during times of crisis and disasters,” he added.

Pangilinan earlier filed a resolution seeking an inquiry into the implementation of the Sagip Saka Act “to identify any bottlenecks, limitations, or gaps in the existing law.”

Pangilinan said that six years since its enactment, the law has yet to fulfill its promises, with many local governments and agencies failing to uphold its provisions.



