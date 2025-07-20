Good day. Here are the stories of The Manila Times for Monday, July 20, 2025.

Today’s episode is brought to you by Wilcon Depot, The Philippines’ leading home improvement and construction supplies retailer — your Trusted Building Partner.

READ: Marcos, Trump talks to focus on US tariffs

THE impending increase in tariffs to be imposed by the United States on Philippine exports will be taken up by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. when he meets with United States President Donald Trump.

READ: US-PH trade deal draws criticism

Get the latest news





delivered to your inbox Sign up for The Manila Times newsletters By signing up with an email address, I acknowledge that I have read and agree to the Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

THE newly disclosed United States- Philippines Agreement on Reciprocal Trade (ART) Framework has drawn sharp criticism from economists, business leaders, and human rights advocates over provisions that impose steep tariffs on Philippine exports and restrict the country’s future trade decisions. Under the deal, the US will apply a 20 percent reciprocal tariff rate on Philippine goods — a figure double the 10 percent proposed by Philippine negotiators. The tariff, justified by Washington as a response to its growing trade deficit under Executive Order 14257 signed in April, will take effect immediately and is expected to significantly affect key export sectors.

READ: Pacquiao settles for draw against Barrios in comeback fight

FILIPINO boxing legend Manny Pacquiao settled for a majority draw in his comeback fight against Mexican American champion Mario Barrios at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday. Coming out of a 4-year retirement, the 46-year-old Pacquiao unleashed a commendable performance but the 30-year-old Barrios did just enough to retain his World Boxing Council (WBC) welterweight belt. Max DeLuca scored 115-113 for Barrios while Tim Cheatham and Steve Weisfeld chalked up identical 114-114 scorecards. Pacquiao disagreed with the decision.

READ: ‘Crising,’ habagat leave 3 dead

THREE people were reported dead while three others were hurt following the torrential rains unleashed by Severe Tropical Storm Crising (international name: Wipha) and southwest monsoon or “habagat” over the weekend, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) said Sunday. Two of the fatalities were from Northern Mindanao while the third was from the Davao Region. Three were reported missing in Western Visayas.

BUSINESS: PH eyeing zero tariffs on key exports to US

THE Philippines is pushing for zero tariffs on a select list of exports to the United States as part of a broader strategy to deepen trade relations and attract investments, a Cabinet official said. Speaking to reporters last week, Finance Secretary Ralph Recto said the Philippine government was negotiating for zero tariffs “definitely, not for all products but we have identified a set of products.” US President Donald Trump earlier this month announced a 20-percent tariff — higher than the 17 percent initially announced in April — on Philippine-made goods.

SPORTS: Marcial, Magsayo victorious in Las Vegas

FILIPINO boxers Eumir Marcial and Mark Magsayo emerged triumphant in the Pacquiao-Barrios undercard at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday. Marcial opened the fight night with a third round stoppage win over American Bernard Joseph in his first action since the Paris Olympics last year. The 29-year-old unleashed a flurry of lefts to send Joseph to the canvas at the 1:55 mark of the third frame. Meanwhile, Magsayo earned a unanimous decision win over Mexican Jorge Mata to claim the WBC Continental Americas super featherweight belt. Magsayo earned two 100-90 scorecards and one 98-92 in the 10-round bout to extend his win streak to four fights.

READ: Opinion and editorial

Rigoberto Tiglao, Fr. Ranhilio Calangan Aquino and Francisco Tatad are today’s frontpage columnists. Tiglao says that the questions about Paolo Tantoco’s death hang over President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s US Trip. Fr. Aquino, meanwhile, talks about the vision of a federal Philippines in his column. Former senator Tatad wonders if America will succeed in impeaching President.

Today’s editorial says that the shift in rainfall patterns call for better weather monitoring.

For more news and information, read The Manila Times on print, subscribe to its digital edition or log on to www.manilatimes.net. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, TikTok and LinkedIn; and be part of our communities on Viber, Telegram, and Mastodon.