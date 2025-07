MANILA, Philippines — San Juan City suspended afternoon classes in all levels in public and private schools on Monday, July 21, starting at 12 noon due to heavy rains.

Mayor Francis Zamora told reporters that the suspension was only announced midday as the weather was still normal earlier in the day. He said the decision was made to prioritize the safety of students and school personnel.

The city government urged residents to monitor updates from official channels.

