First lady Liza Araneta-Marcos over the weekend visited Bahay Kalinga, a temporary accommodation provided by the government for overseas Filipino workers awaiting repatriation in Saudi Arabia.

The facility currently houses 43 OFWs and eight minor dependents, including those with medical needs, who are set to be flown back to different parts of the Philippines in the coming days

As directed by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW), Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA), and the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), the repatriates will each receive financial and reintegration assistance — ₱50,000 from DMW, ₱10,000 from OWWA plus Balik Pinas, Balik Hanapbuhay aid, ₱10,000 from DSWD, and ₱60,000 from the Office of the President, along with luggage and essentials from the Office of the First Lady.

The first lady also dropped by the Bagong Bayani ng Mundo Serbisyo Caravan, and met with OFWs availing direct on-site services from frontline agencies such as the DMW, OWWA, PhilHealth, Social Security System, Pag-IBIG, Department of Trade and Industry, Landbank, Department of Social Welfare and Development, Public Attorney’s Office, and Philippine Statistics Auhtority.

The initiative is a demonstration of the administration’s commitment to making government services accessible, no matter the distance, Malacañang said.

“The President’s marching orders were clear: bring government services closer to our OFWs — because no matter where they are in the world, Filipinos deserve care, support, and attention from the government,” Marcos posted on her Instagram account.

The first lady’s visit to Riyad culminated at the “Serbisyong May Saya, Hatid ng OWWA”, where thousands of OFWs gathered for a night of performances, talent showcases, and inspiring stories.



