MANILA, Philippines — Government agencies on Tuesday deployed free shuttle services along major routes in Metro Manila and nearby provinces to assist commuters left stranded by widespread flooding caused by continuous rains.

The initiative is jointly being implemented by the Department of Transportation (DOTr), the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG), and the Philippine Ports Authority (PPA).

According to the DOTr, the buses and trucks will operate during the morning and evening rush hours—from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m., and again from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.—to provide transport relief for those affected by halted or limited public transport services.

Four key routes are currently being served. These include shuttles from Quiapo to Angono in Rizal, Quiapo to Fairview in Quezon City, Plaza Lawton to Alabang in Muntinlupa, and Philcoa to Fairview.

The DOTr said the vehicles would pick up passengers at major points along these routes, which cover central thoroughfares such as España, Quezon Avenue, Commonwealth Avenue, EDSA, and the South Luzon Expressway.

Get the latest news





delivered to your inbox Sign up for The Manila Times newsletters By signing up with an email address, I acknowledge that I have read and agree to the Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

The DOTr said the measure aimed to ensure the safety and mobility of commuters amid heavy rainfall and flooding across several parts of Metro Manila. It added that the free rides were intended for essential travel, and passengers are advised to proceed to designated stops along the specified routes during the operational windows.

Weather authorities earlier issued flood and rainfall warnings in Metro Manila, Rizal, and other low-lying areas, prompting the suspension of classes and some government operations.

The public is advised to monitor advisories and exercise caution when traveling.

Below are the pick-up points:



