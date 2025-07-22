MANILA, Philippines — The Marikina River dropped to 15.5 meters, prompting authorities to lower the alert level to 1, allowing residents from flood-prone areas to return to their homes.

The water level has steadily receded after a third alarm was raised on Monday night when it reached 18.0 meters, forcing the evacuation of over 23,000 residents to 36 designated centers.

Mayor Maan Teodoro said the floodwaters receded swiftly due to the city’s continuous dredging and implementation of slope protection projects along the river, which helped improve water flow.

