MANILA, Philippines — “Dante” has intensified into a tropical storm wile the low pressure area (LPA) off Cagayan has developed into a tropical depression now called “Emong,” the state weather bureau said on Wednesday.

Nathaniel Servando, chief of the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said in an 11 a.m. press briefing that Signal No. 1 due to Emong was raised over parts of Luzon.

PHOTO FROM DOST-PAGASA

Affected provinces include Ilocos Norte, the western portion of Ilocos Sur (Sinait, San Juan, Cabugao, Santo Domingo, Magsingal, Bantay, San Ildefonso, San Vicente, Santa Catalina, City of Vigan, Caoayan, Santa, Narvacan, Santa Maria, San Esteban, Santiago, City of Candon, Santa Lucia, Santa Cruz and Tagudin), the northwestern portion of La Union (City of San Fernando, San Juan, Bacnotan, Luna, Balaoan, Bangar and Bauang), and the western portion of Pangasinan (Dasol, Burgos, Agno, Bani, Bolinao, City of Alaminos, Mabini and Anda).

Meanwhile, Dante’s eye was estimated 900 kilometers (kms) east of extreme Northern Luzon.

Moving north-northwestward at 15 kilometers per hour (kph), the tropical cyclone has maximum sustained winds of 65kph near the center and gustiness of up to 80kph.

Emong was spotted at 115kms west-northwest of Laoag City, Ilocos Norte while moving west-southwestward at 35kph with maximum sustained winds of 45kph and gustiness of up to 55kph, Pagasa said.



