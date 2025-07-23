MANILA, Philippines — As the Supreme Court weighs petitions challenging the impeachment of Vice President Sara Duterte, retired Supreme Court Senior Associate Justice Antonio Carpio defended the House of Representatives, asserting that lawmakers complied fully with constitutional requirements and warned the judiciary against overstepping its bounds.

Carpio, who is familiar with the House’s official legal response, emphasized that the Constitution was “strictly followed” in the handling of the impeachment complaints and the subsequent endorsement of the case to the Senate for trial.

“The overriding issue here is whether the House of Representatives violated the constitutional provision mandating that an impeachment complaint ‘shall be included in the Order of Business within 10 session days, and referred to the proper Committee within three days thereafter,’” Carpio said in an interview.

According to the House’s official records, the first impeachment complaint against the Vice President was filed on Dec. 2, 2024. The chamber, which meets from Mondays to Wednesdays, adjourned for its holiday recess from Dec. 21, 2024, to Jan.12, 2025. Under these conditions, Carpio said, the 10th session day fell within the constitutionally mandated timeline.

“The House manifested that the first three impeachment complaints were included in the Order of Business on the 10th session day from the filing of the first complaint,” he said.

On that same day, Carpio added, a verified resolution signed by more than one-third of all House members was formally submitted to the chamber’s Secretary General, effectively triggering the Senate impeachment trial.

Quoting the Constitution, Carpio said: “In case the verified complaint or resolution of impeachment is filed by at least one-third of all the Members of the House, the same shall constitute the Articles of Impeachment, and trial by the Senate shall forthwith proceed.”

“By operation of the Constitution, the verified resolution signed by more than one-third of all House members automatically became the Articles of Impeachment to be transmitted to the Senate,” Carpio said.

In its official reply to the Senate impeachment court, the House reiterated that all three prior complaints were “referred to the plenary within 10 session days,” echoing Carpio’s assertions.

Legal scholars have warned that a Supreme Court ruling nullifying the impeachment process could trigger a constitutional crisis and set a precedent for judicial encroachment on congressional prerogatives.

Carpio expressed concern over this possibility. “The Constitution was followed. The threshold was met. The process was legal and complete. That should be the end of it.”