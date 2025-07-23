MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Health (DOH) has raised alarm over the growing number of patients being admitted to government hospitals—particularly East Avenue Medical Center (EAMC)—as emergency rooms and wards operate beyond capacity amid the rainy season and a spike in leptospirosis cases.

During his hospital rounds on Wednesday, Health Secretary Ted Herbosa reported that East Avenue’s emergency room, designed for 60 patients, is now attending to over 120. The hospital’s Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) and OB-GYN ward are also at full capacity, with doctors and nurses forced to extend critical care services into hallways and surge areas due to overcrowding.

Herbosa noted that there was an increase in leptospirosis, cases linked to floodwaters.

EAMC alone has admitted 17 active cases of leptospirosis, with more patients under observation for complications such as renal failure.

Get the latest news





delivered to your inbox Sign up for The Manila Times newsletters By signing up with an email address, I acknowledge that I have read and agree to the Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.



