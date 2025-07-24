MANILA, Philippines — Former Philippine president Rodrigo Duterte remains under the custody of the International Criminal Court (ICC), the tribunal confirmed Thursday, amid growing speculation over his status at the detention facility in The Hague.

“I can confirm that there is no change in the status of Mr. Duterte. He is still in the ICC detention centre,” said Dr. Fadi El-Abdallah, ICC spokesman, in a message to media.

The clarification comes after questions surfaced regarding whether Duterte had been temporarily released or transferred out of the Scheveningen Prison, where the ICC holds individuals facing charges before the tribunal.

Duterte is being held while facing crimes against humanity charges related to the violent anti-drug campaign carried out during his term as president of the Philippines.

His confirmation of charges hearing is scheduled on Sept. 23, 2025.

Get the latest news





delivered to your inbox Sign up for The Manila Times newsletters By signing up with an email address, I acknowledge that I have read and agree to the Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.



