MANILA, Philippines — Hours after making its first landfall in Agno, Pangasinan, “Emong” headed to Ilocos Sur for its second although it has weakened into a severe tropical storm, according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa).

In its 8 a.m. bulletin, the weather bureau said the storm slammed into Candon City at 5:10 a.m.

“Emong” is moving north-northeastward at 25 kilometers per hour and is in the vicinity of San Isidro, Abra, with maximum sustained winds of 100 kph near the center and gustiness of up to 165 kph.

“Based on the forecast track, it will cross the mountainous terrain of Northern Luzon and emerge over the Babuyan Channel before noon,” according to Pagasa. The weather bureau said “Emong” could exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility on Saturday. As of 8 a.m., the following areas are under signal no. 3: Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, the northern portion of La Union (Bangar, Sudipen, Balaoan, Luna, Santol, Bacnotan, San Gabriel, Bagulin, San Juan, City of San Fernando), Apayao, Abra, the western portion of Kalinga (Balbalan, Pasil, Tinglayan, Lubuagan), the western portion of Mountain Province (Besao, Tadian, Sagada, Bauko, Sabangan, Bontoc, Sadanga), the northwestern portion of Benguet (Mankayan, Bakun, Kibungan, Kapangan), and the northern and western portions of Cagayan (Santa Praxedes, Claveria, Sanchez-Mira, Pamplona, Abulug, Ballesteros, Rizal, Lasam, Allacapan, Aparri).

Meanwhile, these areas are under Signal No. 2: Batanes, the rest of mainland Cagayan including Babuyan Islands, the northern and western portions of Isabela (Cordon, City of Santiago, Ramon, San Isidro, Alicia, San Mateo, Cabatuan, San Manuel, Luna, Aurora, Burgos, Roxas, Quirino, Mallig, Delfin Albano, Quezon, Cabagan, Santa Maria, San Pablo, Maconacon, Santo Tomas, Tumauini, Gamu, Ilagan City, City of Cauayan, Reina Mercedes, Naguilian), the northwestern portion of Quirino (Diffun), the western and central portions of Nueva Vizcaya (Kayapa, Santa Fe, Ambaguio, Aritao, Bambang, Bayombong, Villaverde, Solano, Bagabag, Dupax del Sur, Dupax del Norte, Kasibu, Quezon, Diadi), the rest of Kalinga, the rest of Mountain Province, Ifugao, the rest of Benguet, the rest of La Union and the northwestern portion of Pangasinan (Bolinao, Anda).

Under Signal No. 1: The rest of Pangasinan, the rest of Isabela,, the rest of Quirino, the rest of Nueva Vizcaya, the northern and central portions of Aurora (Dilasag, Casiguran, Dinalungan, Dipaculao), the northern portion of Nueva Ecija (Nampicuan, Cuyapo, Guimba, Talugtug, Science City of Muñoz, San Jose City, Lupao, Carranglan, Pantabangan), the northern portion of Tarlac (San Clemente, Camiling, Moncada, San Manuel, Anao, Paniqui, Santa Ignacia, Mayantoc, San Jose, City of Tarlac, Victoria, Pura, Gerona, Ramos), and the northern portion of Zambales (Santa Cruz, Candelaria, Masinloc, Palauig, Iba).



