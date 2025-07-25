SEN. Bong Go has filed Senate Bill (SB) 671, a measure seeking to institutionalize the Pambansang Pabahay para sa Pilipino Program (4PH) as a long-term national housing strategy.

The bill aims to address the country’s worsening housing crisis and provide sustainable shelter solutions for informal settler families (ISFs) and low-income Filipinos.

“Decent housing is a human right. When we address housing inadequacies, we pave the way for better health, improved education, and greater economic opportunities for all,” Go said.

The senator cited data from the 2023 UN-Habitat Philippines Country Report, which estimates that 3.7 million ISFs currently reside across the country, with over 500,000 in Metro Manila living in high-risk conditions. Go added that according to the Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD), the housing backlog could balloon to 22 million units by 2040 if no urgent action is taken.

“Despite various housing programs over the years, access to affordable, decent, and secure housing remains a persistent challenge,” he noted.

Under SB 671, the 4PH program, currently spearheaded by the DHSUD, would be institutionalized. It would be tasked with developing one million housing units annually, primarily for the poorest 30 percent of the population. The DHSUD will serve as the lead implementing agency, coordinating with local government units and financing institutions.



