MANILA, Philippines — Cardinal Pablo Virgilio David of Kalookan said government corruption was the reason behind severe flooding in Metro Manila, citing infrastructure projects as a key reason for the persistent and severe flooding, particularly in his diocese.

In a Facebook post on Thursday, Cardinal David expressed deep frustration over the lack of progress in flood mitigation efforts in areas like Malabon and Navotas, despite years of government spending.

“Not an iota of improvement despite billions of pesos spent by the national government on flood control projects,” he wrote. “Check out the COA (Commission on Audit) reports on these projects, and you’ll get the shock of your life.”

Get the latest news





delivered to your inbox Sign up for The Manila Times newsletters By signing up with an email address, I acknowledge that I have read and agree to the Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.



