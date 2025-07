President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on July 26, 2025 inspects the damaged Tangos-Tanza Navigational Gate, a 30-year-old floodgate which plays a crucial role in controlling the water level of Navotas River. The President was accompanied by Navotas City Rep. Toby Tiangco and Navotas City Mayor John Rey Tiangco. Currently under repair, the gate has been causing severe flooding in Malabon and Navotas.

VIDEO BY MPC POOL

