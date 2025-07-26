MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Health (DOH) revealed that there has been an increase in Dengue cases amid the rainy season.

According to its latest data, there has been an increase in dengue cases from 8,233 cases from June 1 to 14 to 10,733 from June 15 to 28. The DOH said in a statement that it was preparing for the rise in Dengue cases after continuous rain and flooding in recent weeks.

The DOH reminded the public to practice the 4T’s — taob (overturn), taktak (shake up), tuyo (dry), and takip (cover) — to prevent dengue-carrying mosquitoes from having breeding grounds.

