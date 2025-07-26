SANS tropical cyclone until end of the month, the southwest monsoon locally known as ‘habagat’ will prevail, affecting most parts of the archipelago for days, the state-run weather agency said on Sunday.

Weather specialist Robert Badrina of the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said they are monitoring a typhoon outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) called ‘Krosa’ (international name), which is estimated at 2,465 kilometers east of Northern Luzon.

“Krosa would not have direct effect in the country. In fact, it may eventually go away over the next 48 hours,” Badrina said.

But Badrina said Ilocos Sur, La Union, Pangasinan, Zambales, Bataan, and Occidental Mindoro would be experiencing occasional rains due to the southwest monsoon.

Over Metro Manila, Cordillera Administrative Region, Cagayan Valley, CALABARZON (Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, Rizal and Quezon), the rest of Ilocos Region, the rest of Central Luzon, and the rest of MIMAROPA (Mindoro, Marinduque, Romblon and Palawan), the same weather system would bring cloudy skies with scattered rains and thunderstorms, the Pagasa forecaster said.

The rest of the country, meanwhile, would likely have partly cloudy to overcast skies with isolated rains or thunderstorms also due to habagat, the national weather bureau said.



