MANILA – Reported deaths from the combined effects of the southwest monsoon and tropical storms Crising, Dante, and Emong have soared to 30, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) said on Sunday.

Of the 30 fatalities reported so far, 13 have been confirmed.

These deaths can be broken down to nine in the National Capital Region, two in Region 3, one in Region 10 (Northern Mindanao) and one in Caraga.

Still undergoing validation are reports of 17 deaths — six in Region 6 (Western Visayas), four in Calabarzon, three in the Negros Island Region, two in Northern Mindanao, one in Mimaropa, and one in Region 11 (Davao Region).

The number of affected families was placed at 1,536,381 equivalent to 5,573,336 people residing in 6,053 barangay in 17 regions.

The NDRRMC also said that 51,681 families are being aided in 1,689 evacuation centers.

The Office of Civil Defense earlier said affected families include those displaced and those not needing transfer or removal from their residence.

Meanwhile, agriculture damage was estimated at P484.4 million while damage to infrastructure was placed at over P5 billion.



