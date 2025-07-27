MANILA Philippines — Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Gen. Nicolas Torre III said he will no longer entertain suggestions to reset his ring match against Davao City acting Mayor Sebastian “Baste” Duterte who did not show up Sunday at the Rizal Memorial Coliseum.

“I think so [I will no longer entertain him], marami akong ibang trabaho (I have other work to do) and this is not worth responding to,” Torre said after being declared winner by default.

Torre highlighted the efforts he made as well as the contributions of others.

“I don’t think he is worth responding to at this point in time, let’s leave him be in his world,” he added.

On Friday, Duterte released a snippet from his “Basta Dabawenyo Podcast” answering Torre’s ring match offer saying he will fight if Torre would be able to convince President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to order a hair follicle drug test on all elected government officials.

On Saturday, he released a full version of the podcast saying he could fight Torre on Tuesday or Wednesday or any other day.

The PNP chief announced on Sunday that the event raised over P16 million and the money will be used to help flood victims.



