A leading energy policy group has warned the Marcos administration against fast-tracking offshore wind projects without sufficient preparation, citing potential risks to power prices and national infrastructure.

In a policy memorandum submitted ahead of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s 2025 State of the Nation Address, the Center for Energy Research and Policy (CERP) urged the government to focus instead on urgent energy reforms to secure long-term independence and reliability in the power sector.

“We strongly caution the administration against rushing into offshore wind,” CERP said. “Premature deployment will significantly impact Philippine power prices and burden consumers.” The group pointed out that the Philippines lacks the port and road infrastructure needed to support large-scale offshore wind projects. It also noted that undersea transmission lines are far more expensive than land-based and that the current grid is not ready to absorb power from offshore sources.

Instead of offshore wind, CERP recommended prioritizing mature, cost-effective technologies such as onshore solar, wind, and geothermal systems that can be deployed more quickly and at lower cost.

The think tank called for sweeping reforms through 2028 to protect the country from future energy disruptions. These include completing critical grid infrastructure projects to eliminate single points of failure, replacing poorly performing electric cooperatives with professionalized utilities, and enacting long-delayed amendments to the Electric Power Industry Reform Act.

CERP also pushed for the creation of permanent inter-agency coordination bodies to manage energy crises and ensure government agencies are unified in response planning and execution.

“These structural reforms are essential to achieving energy independence and avoiding the costly blackouts and instability we have seen in areas like Siquijor and Siargao,” the group said.



