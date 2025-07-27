MANILA, Philippines — The two tropical cyclones outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) have been enhancing the southwest monsoon or “habagat,” bringing rains particularly in Luzon, the state-run weather agency said on Monday.

PHOTO FROM DOST-PAGASA FACEBOOK PAGE JULY 28, 2025

Weather specialist Robert Badrina of the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said on Monday that it has not monitored any low pressure area entering PAR in the coming days.

The national weather bureau, Badrina said, has been continuously monitoring the movements of Tropical Depression “Co-May” (formerly “Emong”) and Typhoon “Krosa” both outside PAR.

“But these two tropical cyclones were not directly affecting the country and were actually going away. However, they are still enhancing habagat,” the Pagasa forecaster said.

In particular, the southwest monsoon is affecting Ilocos Region, Abra, Benguet, Zambales, and Bataan where occasional rains would prevail.

The same weather system is also bringing overcast skies with scattered rains and thunderstorms over Metro Manila, Cagayan Valley, Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, Rizal, Occidental Mindoro, Oriental Mindoro, the rest of Cordillera Administrative Region and the rest of Central Luzon, the weather agency said.

The rest of the country, meanwhile, will be experiencing partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rains or thunderstorms also due to habagat, it added.



