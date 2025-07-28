MANILA Philippines —A magnitude-4.7 quake shook the province of Masbate Monday afternoon, according to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs).

Phivolcs said that the quake, tectonic in origin and had a depth of 11 kilometers (kms), struck at about 2:35 p.m. some 12 kms northwest of the municipality of San Fernando.

Phivolcs said Intensity V was felt by residents of San Fernando, while Intensity IV in the City of Masbate and the municipality of Uson; and Bulan, Sorsogon.

Intensity III was felt in Aroroy, Baleno, Cataingan, Cawayan, Mandaon, Monreal, Pio V. Corpus, Palanas, and San Jacinto, Masbate. Intensity II was felt in Balud, Masbate; and Casiguran, Irosin, Juban, and Pilar, Sorsogon; and Intensity I in Bulusan and Magallanes, Sorsogon.

Meanwhile, Instrumental Intensity IV was recorded over City of Masbate, Masbate while Intensity III in Batuan, Cataingan and Milagros, Masbate.

Get the latest news





delivered to your inbox Sign up for The Manila Times newsletters By signing up with an email address, I acknowledge that I have read and agree to the Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Instrumental Intensity II (based on seismic measurement) was recorded in Bulusan, Sorsogon; Kawayan, Biliran; and Rosario, Northern Samar while Intensity I over City of Cebu; City of Bogo, Cebu; City of Sorsogon and Castilla, Sorsogon; City of Legazpi, Albay; Culaba, Biliran; Leyte, Leyte; Gandara, Samar; and Talibon, Bohol.

Both damage to infrastructure and aftershocks were not expected from the latest Masbate quake, Phivolcs said.



