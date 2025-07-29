MANILA, Philippines — The southwest monsoon or “habagat” will continue to bring rains and thunderstorms in most parts of the archipelago, the state-run weather agency said on Tuesday.

Nathaniel Servando, Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) chief, said it has not monitored any weather disturbances entering the country’s area of responsibility until the end of the month.

Servando said habagat would bring occasional rains in Ilocos Region, Batanes, Babuyan Islands, Abra, Benguet, Zambales, and Bataan.

Meanwhile, Metro Manila, Calabarzon (Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, Rizal and Quezon), the rest of Cordillera Administrative Region, the rest of Cagayan Valley, and the rest of Central Luzon will likely have cloudy skies with scattered rains and thunderstorms also due to the southwest monsoon, Pagasa said in its 5 a.m. advisory.

The rest of the country will experience partly cloudy to overcast skies with isolated rains or thunderstorms over the next 24 hours also due to “habagat.”

