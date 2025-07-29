SENATE President Francis Escudero on Tuesday confirmed that the Senate has no plans to convene as an impeachment court following a Supreme Court ruling that effectively blocks the trial of Vice President Sara Duterte.

Speaking at a press briefing, Escudero cited the Supreme Court’s decision, which declared the articles of impeachment against Duterte invalid due to a constitutional violation committed by the House of Representatives. Specifically, the Court said the House breached the one-year bar rule in filing its impeachment complaint, rendering the case outside the Senate’s jurisdiction.

“The Supreme Court’s ruling is final and immediately executory,” Escudero said. “Whether we like the Supreme Court’s decision or not, we might be called a banana republic (if we do not follow it).”

The Senate received the official copy of the ruling via email on July 25.

Escudero warned of the possibility of a constitutional crisis should the Senate ignore the Supreme Court’s order. “It is a question of adherence to the rule of law,” he said.

While affirming that the Senate will not take jurisdiction over the case as an impeachment court, Escudero said the matter will still be discussed among senators as a legislative body. A caucus will be held to deliberate on how to proceed within the framework of Senate rules.

“It is part of the process observed under Senate rules,” he said. “The senators will deliberate on whether to heed the Supreme Court’s directive.”

Escudero also recalled a relevant precedent: during the 2012 impeachment trial of then-chief justice Renato Corona, the Senate chose to respect a temporary restraining order (TRO) from the Supreme Court concerning Corona’s bank records. That decision was made through a caucus vote of 13-10 in favor of compliance with the Court’s directive.

“That was the precedent,” he said. “The Senate decided whether or not to follow the TRO in a caucus — not even in plenary.”

Sens. Risa Hontiveros, Bam Aquino, and Francis Pangilinan on Monday called on the Supreme Court to reconsider its decision invalidating the impeachment proceedings against Vice President Duterte, warning that the ruling could set a dangerous precedent that undermines democratic checks and balances.

In a joint statement, the senators said they “respectfully disagree” with the high court’s ruling, which declared the impeachment complaint defective.

“Congress, acting in good faith and following prevailing jurisprudence, followed the law in initiating and transmitting the complaint,” the senators said. “To retroactively apply a new definition of what it means to ‘initiate’ an impeachment case, after the fact, can be likened to changing the rules in the middle of the game. It is unfair.”

The lawmakers argued that the Court’s interpretation not only disrupts the legislative process but could also chill future attempts to hold top officials accountable.

Not resting

Despite gaining a legal victory at the Supreme Court, the defense team of Vice President Duterte said that they are not resting due to the several cases filed against her.

Michael Wesley Poa, spokesman of the defense team of Vice President Sara Duterte, is interviewed at The Manila Times newsroom. PHOTO BY RENE H. DILAN

In an interview with TMT Newsroom on Tuesday, Defense spokesman Michael Wesley Poa said they are prepared to answer the possible motion for reconsideration that the House of Representatives will file in the Supreme Court, as well as other cases filed against Duterte, including one in the Office of the Ombudsman in relation to the confidential funds issue.

“So as you can see, I don’t think now is the time to rest at the moment. On our end, we just keep on monitoring the developments, not just with this case but with all other cases. Then we react accordingly,” Poa said.

Poa also reiterated that Duterte has consistently maintained that she wanted to answer the allegations raised against her once the impeachment complaints were transmitted to the Senate.