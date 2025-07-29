MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) on Tuesday announced that it has filed charges before the Office of the Ombudsman against three former Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) officials, including former administrator Arnell Ignacio, and six others, for an anomalous purchase of a parcel of land worth P1.4 billion.

Speaking to reporters online on Tuesday, DMW Secretary Hans Leo Cacdac said they “implemented the necessary laws governing accountability of public officials”, and was in line with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s call for accountability in public service.

Ignacio, his two former Deputy Administrators, and six individuals were charged with violations of Republic Act 3019 or the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act, RA 7080 (Anti-Plunder Act), and Article 217 of the Revised Penal Code (Malversation of Public Funds).

The DMW said these were filed two months after Ignacio was fired from his post and replaced by current Administrator PY Caunan.

“The case stemmed from the acquisition of a 1.5-hectare property near Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 1 in September 2024, in which a halfway-house for returning overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) would be constructed. However, the property was deemed unsuitable for development due its proximity to the airport runway,” the agency described in a statement late on Tuesday.

“It was also discovered that OWWA’s board of directors was not consulted and did not authorize the contract to sell, the deed of sale, and the supplemental agreement in connection with the purchase of the property,” the DMW added.

Cacdac said that while they were conducting their investigation, they discovered other information, that included vouchers and checks that were signed prior to the deed of sale, which would bolster the case they filed before the Ombudsman.

The DMW will also provide updates on future developments and they are in close coordination with Caunan, in enhancing coordination and establishing reforms that will prevent subsequent incidents.

Ignacio, who served as OWWA Administrator from Aug. 10, 2022 to May 16 this year, was dismissed from his position over the incident.



