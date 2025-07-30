(UPDATE) PRESIDENT Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s trust and performance ratings have rebounded in the second quarter, according to the latest poll released by OCTA Research.

In the same survey, Vice President Sara Duterte’s trust and performance ratings declined significantly from the previous quarter.

In the survey conducted from July 12-17, Marcos’ trust ratings went up to 64 percent, a 4-percentage-point increase from the previous quarter’s ratings of 60 percent, while only 20 percent distrust him and 16 percent remained undecided.

OCTA said the trust gains mark a clear reversal of the downward trend observed since the fourth quarter of 2024, and underscored a renewed confidence in the leadership of Marcos.

Marcos’ trust ratings ranged from 40 percent to 74 percent across all regions, with the highest in Balance of Luzon and the lowest in Mindanao, with notable increases observed in the National Capital Region (NCR) and Balance of Luzon.

Meanwhile, Duterte’s trust ratings declined to 54 percent from 58 percent in the previous quarter, with her distrust ratings increasing by 4 percentage points from 19 percent to 23 percent.

The highest among all regions was in Mindanao, with a 95-percent trust rating, while the lowest in Balance of Luzon at 35 percent.

Senate President Francis Escudero’s trust ratings declined by 4 percentage points to 51 percent from 55 percent, with notable declines across major regions except in Mindanao, where he received an 11-percentage-point increase from 35 percent to 46 percent.

Speaker Martin Romualdez, on the other hand, experienced a 3-percent increase in his trust ratings from 54 percent in the previous quarter to 57 percent, although the change is within the survey’s margin of error.

Marcos’ performance ratings also increased by 3 percentage points to 62 percent from the 59 percent reported in the previous quarter.

Despite being in the margin of error, OCTA said the increase is noteworthy as it “suggests a genuine and positive shift in public perception, particularly when examined at a granular level,” as well as being a reversal of the downward trend observed since the July 2024 survey.

Marcos’ performance rating was highest in Balance of Luzon at 70 percent, while the NCR showed a 6-percentage-point increase in his performance rating from 57 percent to 63 percent.

Duterte’s performance, meanwhile, slid more sharply by 6 percentage points to 50 percent from 56 percent in the previous quarter with 23 percent expressing dissatisfaction.

Duterte had the highest satisfaction rating in her bailiwick of Mindanao, despite having a 3-percent decline in her ratings from 94 percent to 91 percent, while the lowest was in the NCR with a 33-percent satisfaction rating.

Escudero’s performance ratings slid by 4 percentage points from 53 percent to 49 percent, due to significant declines in the NCR and Balance of Luzon by as much as 14 points, while Romualdez’s performance ratings increased by 4 percentage points from 55 percent to 59 percent.

OCTA noted that the survey period was done prior to the Supreme Court ruling on Duterte’s impeachment trial, before the onset of inclement weather and after the Senate adjourned as the impeachment court.