MANILA, Philippines — Nueva Ecija Rep. Mikaela Suansing has been named chairman of the appropriations committee of the House of Representatives, while returning Marikina lawmaker Romero “Miro” Quimbo will head the ways and means panel.

Manila Rep. Ernesto Dionisio will be the senior vice chairman of the ways and means committee.

During the plenary session Tuesday night, Bataan Rep. Albert Garcia was named as the senior vice chairman of the appropriations committee, which will be tasked to scrutinize the government budget.

Bukidnon Rep. Jonathan Flores will head the panel on dangerous drugs, Manila Rep. Rolando Valeriano was named chairman of the public order and safety committee, and Cagayan de Oro Rep. Lordan Suan as head of the public information committee.

Manila Rep. Bienvenido Abante Jr. retained his chairmanship of the human rights panel, as well as Rep. Joel Chua as chairman of the good government and public accountability committee.

Get the latest news





delivered to your inbox Sign up for The Manila Times newsletters By signing up with an email address, I acknowledge that I have read and agree to the Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.



