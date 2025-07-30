MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) on lifted its tsunami advisory on Wednesday afternoon, saying no significant sea disturbances were reported in coastal provinces.

Phivolcs director Teresito Bacolcol said that based on data from the agency’s sea level monitoring stations facing the Philippine Sea, no destructive tsunami waves were reported following the 8.9 magnitude earthquake that hit Russia.

“With this, any effects due to minor sea level disturbances have largely passed, and therefore, Phivolcs has now cancelled the recommendations issued for this event,” Bacolcol said.

He reiterated that the tsunami advisory issued to the coastal communities of the provinces of Batanes Group of Islands, Albay, Dinagat Islands, Cagayan, Sorsogon, Surigao del Norte, Isabela, Catanduanes, Surigao del Sur, Aurora, Northern Samar, Davao del Norte, Quezon, Eastern Samar, Davao Oriental, Camarines Norte, Leyte, Davao Occidental, Camarines Sur, Southern Leyte, Davao del Sur and Davao de Oro is canceled.

