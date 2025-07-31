MANILA, Philippines — Cebu City 5th District Rep. Vincent “Duke” Frasco said that he was in talks with Bacolod Rep. Alfredo Abelardo Benitez and Navotas Rep. Tobias Tiangco to form an independent bloc at the House of Representatives.

“Yes, we’ve been in discussions and have been collaborating closely. With our stand on Monday, we affirm that we are one with, and for, the Filipino people. Our commitment remains to serve the nation with integrity and independence,” Frasco said in a statement.

Frasco, Benitez, and Tiangco abstained from the speakership vote for Leyte Rep. Martin Romualdez and said separately that they were maintaining an independent stand.

Frasco refused to sign a manifesto of support for Romualdez, resulting in his removal from the National Unity Party.

The former deputy speaker in the 19th Congress said that he would serve his third and final term as an independent member of the House based on the principle and commitment to restoring public trust.

“This decision is grounded not in political convenience, but in principle and in my view of what the institution urgently needs: leadership that restores public trust, upholds the integrity of Congress, and reinforces the President’s priorities with urgency and purpose,” Frasco said.



