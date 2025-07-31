MANILA, Philippines — Two unidentified male bodies were recovered from the Marikina River in separate incidents, prompting back-to-back investigation by local police and rescue authorities.

The first body was discovered on Wednesday afternoon near Barangay Malanday while the second was found onThursday.

Personnel from the River Parks Authority (RPA) found the first body floating midstream around 3 p.m. and alerted authorities.

DEAD IN THE WATER Members of the Marikina Rescue 161 and the River Parks Development Office retrieve the body of an unidentified man found floating in the Marikina River on July 31, 2025. PHOTO COURTESY OF MARIKINA RESCUE 161

The victim was described as male, about 163 centimeters tall, wearing only short pants.

Get the latest news





delivered to your inbox Sign up for The Manila Times newsletters By signing up with an email address, I acknowledge that I have read and agree to the Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

No visible injuries were found during the on-site examination by the Eastern Police District (EPD) Forensic Unit, led by Lt. Edmund Febela.

The body was transported to a funeral parlor for autopsy.

The second body was found at around 4:20 p.m. on Thursday and was retrieved by the River Parks Development Office and Marikina Rescue 161.

The man was wearing black pants and, like the first, carried no identification.

The Marikina City Police Station said both cases remained under investigation. Marikina Rescue 161 said it has coordinated with neighboring cities to help establish the victim’s identity.

Authorities urged the public—especially those with missing relatives—to contact the police for possible identification and additional information.