MANILA, Philippines — Metropolitan Bank & Trust Co. (Metrobank) recorded a net income of P24.8 billion for the first half of 2025, up 5 percent from the P23.6 billion posted in the same period last year, driven by healthy loan growth, recovering margins, robust trading income, and improving cost efficiency.

“Our first half performance reflects the continuing strength of our core businesses. As we enter the second half of the year, we remain focused on building on our fundamentals and implementing prudent strategies, which will allow us to continue helping our clients grow further as well as achieve our medium-term goals,” Metrobank President Fabian S. Dee said on Friday.

Pre-provision operating profit rose 16.3 percent year-on-year to P39.1 billion. Net interest income reached P60.0 billion, backed by sustained growth across business segments and a sequential rebound in net interest margin. This represents a 3.4 percent increase from the P58.0 billion reported in the first half of 2024.

The bank’s gross loans grew by 13.2 percent year-on-year, compared to 14.9 percent in the same period last year. Institutional loans rose 12.7 percent, while consumer loans climbed 15.3 percent, driven by 18.2 percent growth in gross credit card receivables and 17.8 percent in auto loans.

Get the latest news





delivered to your inbox Sign up for The Manila Times newsletters By signing up with an email address, I acknowledge that I have read and agree to the Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Total deposits stood at P2.3 trillion, down from P2.4 trillion in the first half of 2024. Of this, P1.5 trillion were low-cost current and savings accounts (CASA).

Non-interest income jumped 46.2 percent to P17.6 billion, from which fee income accounted for P8.6 billion, supported by the expanding consumer business. Trading and foreign exchange gains surged to P5.4 billion due to strong customer flows and optimization strategies in the bank’s investment portfolio.



