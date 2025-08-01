MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. is scheduled to sign into law a measure postponing the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) elections and resetting officials’ terms on August 12 at 2 p.m., Commission on Elections (Comelec) Chairman George Erwin Garcia announced Friday.

“We were informed by Malacañang that the formal signing of the law on the fixing of terms and postponement will take place on August 12 at 2 p.m.,” Garcia said during the launch of the nationwide 10-day voter registration campaign in Pampanga.

Despite the expected signing, Garcia said the Comelec would continue preparations for the elections—including the registration of new voters—until the measure is officially enacted.

“Until the President signs the bill, we move forward,” he said.

