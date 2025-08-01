MANILA, Philippines — A citizens’ group who filed the first impeachment complaint against Vice President Sara Duterte urged the Supreme Court to reverse its decision dismissing the case, warning that the ruling undermines democratic accountability and shields powerful officials from scrutiny.

In a motion for reconsideration (MR) filed Friday, the group asserted that only the Senate—not the High Court—has the constitutional authority to try and decide on impeachment complaints.

“Due process requires a trial and decision,” said Kiko Aquino Dee, one of the complainants. “Only the Senate can try and decide cases of impeachment. Only the Senate can give due process.”

The Supreme Court had dismissed the complaint, a move that the petitioners now call a “dangerous precedent” that effectively raises new hurdles for citizens seeking to hold top government officials accountable through the constitutional impeachment process.

Co-complainant Dr. Sylvia Estrada Claudio echoed these concerns, saying the ruling “puts at risk the power of the public to hold officials accountable in a legal manner.”

Get the latest news





delivered to your inbox Sign up for The Manila Times newsletters By signing up with an email address, I acknowledge that I have read and agree to the Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

“When the Court raises the bar for citizen-led accountability, it protects the powerful instead of the people,” Claudio said. “This decision makes an already difficult process feel impossible.”

Claudio stressed that the motion was more than just a legal maneuver—it’s a principled stand for accessible justice.

“We filed this MR because we still believe that the legal system should work for the people—not for the powerful,” she said. “We hope the Court reconsiders, not just for our sake, but for everyone who dares to demand accountability.”

Dee emphasized that their legal challenge was not limited to Vice President Duterte’s case, but was about preserving the constitutional right of ordinary citizens to question those in power.

“We still believe the Court can correct the course,” Dee said. “It’s not too late for the judiciary to stand with the people and uphold the spirit of our Constitution.”



