The southwest monsoon or habagat will bring partly cloudy skies with isolated rain showers over Northern Luzon, state weather bureau Pagasa said early Saturday morning.

Batanes in extreme Northern Luzon would have cloudy skies with scattered rains and thunderstorms, Pagasa said in its 4:00 a.m. weather advisory.

Meanwhile, the Ilocos Region, Cordillera Administrative Region, and the rest of Cagayan Valley would have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country will experience localized thunderstorms.

Get the latest news





delivered to your inbox Sign up for The Manila Times newsletters By signing up with an email address, I acknowledge that I have read and agree to the Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Pagasa warned of possible flash floods or landslides occurring in areas affected by severe thunderstorms.

Also, Northern Luzon will have moderate to strong winds with moderate to rough coastal waters, especially in its northwestern areas.

The rest of the country will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate seas.



