MANILA, Philippines—The Department of Health (DOH) said there was an increasing number of leptospirosis cases in the Philippines amid persistent rains brought by the southwest monsoon and recent storms.

From July 13 to July 31, 2025, the DOH recorded 569 cases, with three health facilities each reporting between 19 and 32 cases—the highest in the country during this period.

Leptospirosis is commonly transmitted through exposure to contaminated floodwater, animal urine, or tainted food and drinks. The infection often spreads during the rainy season when floods become frequent.

Get the latest news





delivered to your inbox Sign up for The Manila Times newsletters By signing up with an email address, I acknowledge that I have read and agree to the Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.



