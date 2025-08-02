(UPDATE) A KEY witness who was a member of a criminal organization linked to the disappearance of online cockfighting enthusiasts or “sabungeros,” personally witnessed the killing of 10 of them, Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla has said.

The families of the missing 'sabungeros' or cockfighters file a murder complaint and serious illegal detention case against Charlie 'Atong' Ang at the Department of Justice (DOJ) in Manila on Aug. 1, 2025. According to Ryan Bautista, the brother of Michael Bautista, two men photographed him handcuffed and carried him before he completely disappeared. PHOTOS BY RENE H. DILAN

The witness, Elakim Patidongan, is now under police custody and is expected to play a central role in the prosecution of those accused in the e-sabong disappearances.

Patidongan is the brother of whistleblower Julie Patidongan, and according to Remulla, his detailed account is a rare and valuable insight into the inner workings of the supposed criminal syndicate, which is purportedly headed by businessman Charlie “Atong” Ang.

“His help is extremely important to us,” Remulla said. “It’s very rare for us to have a highly placed witness — someone embedded within a criminal organization. This is truly uncommon.”

According to the Justice secretary, Patidongan’s testimony is bolstered by digital forensic evidence.

His image appeared in the return of a court-issued cyber warrant connected to an ATM withdrawal made using the account of one of the missing sabungeros.

This detail, Remulla said, also reinforces the credibility of a previous witness, the brother of Elakim and key whistleblower Julie “Dondon” Patidongan, who earlier came forward with the allegations and identified Elakim’s role in the group.

Remulla described Elakim’s statements as “foolproof in many ways,” citing both his direct involvement in the group and the supporting technical evidence.

“He saw 10 people being killed. He was an actual witness to the murders,” Remulla emphasized. “He didn’t just hear about it. He was there.”

The Justice secretary clarified that Patidongan was not among those who physically carried out the killings but was present when the crimes occurred — making him a key eyewitness.

He also confirmed that Elakim’s statement has already been included in the complaint filed earlier this week by families of the missing sabungeros.

Remulla said the inclusion of such a witness was unprecedented in Philippine criminal history and underscored the importance of protecting and utilizing the information Patidongan is providing.

“This is one of those very rare moments when someone embedded in a criminal group comes forward. The Philippine justice system is on trial here, and we must prove that we are capable of seeking justice, no matter how powerful or well-connected the suspects may be,” he said.

Remulla added that the witness’ testimony is already being examined by the DOJ’s prosecution panel, and efforts are ongoing to corroborate all information with forensic and electronic evidence.

He also dismissed allegations that the DOJ is causing delays in the investigation into the disappearances and killings of the sabungeros, saying the case requires thorough forensic and legal work that cannot be rushed.

“This is a complex case involving technical dives, digital forensics, and multiple witnesses. It’s not something that can be resolved overnight,” Remulla said. “Due process must be followed.”

He emphasized that the DOJ is moving deliberately to ensure that all evidence is admissible and all legal steps are properly observed. “No person shall be deprived of life, liberty, or property without due process of law,” he added.

Remulla also addressed accusations by defense lawyers that Elakim and Julie Patidongan — may have been the actual masterminds behind the crimes. He brushed off the claim as a diversionary tactic.

“It’s natural for them to cook up stories,” he said. “We’re facing the best lawyers money can buy.”

Remulla vowed that the investigation would continue despite legal pushback, saying the justice system must stand firm against efforts to distort the truth.

Likewise, he rejected as premature any conclusion that no DNA could be recovered from bone fragments retrieved from Taal Lake, which are suspected to be linked to the missing e-sabong players.

In response to questions on the Philippine National Police’s (PNP) reported findings, Remulla cautioned against making early assumptions.

“Not yet. It’s too early to say something like that,” Remulla said, indicating that scientific and forensic analysis is still ongoing and necessary.

He did not elaborate on which agency would make the final determination but implied that statements dismissing the potential for DNA recovery were speculative and unverified.

The PNP earlier announced that no usable DNA profiles could be extracted from bone fragments recovered from Taal Lake.

The PNP said the bone fragments probably deteriorated after being submerged in water for an extended period, making it difficult to obtain usable DNA samples.

Authorities launched the underwater search on July 10, following claims by Julie Patidongan, who alleged that several missing sabungeros were executed and their bodies dumped into the lake.

Since then, dive teams have recovered at least 91 bone fragments from five sacks found on the lakebed.

A complaint for multiple murder and serious illegal detention was filed against businessman Ang before the DOJ on Friday in connection with the missing sabungeros.

Also named in the complaint are members of the so-called “Alpha Group,” and some members of the PNP.