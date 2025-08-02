MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. declared Sulu as part of Region IX or the Zamboanga Peninsula to ensure the continuity of government operations and uninterrupted delivery of public services in the country.

The President signed Executive Order (EO) 91 on July 31 in view of the Supreme Court’s ruling excluding Sulu from the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM).

“There exists an urgent need to effectively implement and address the impacts of the Supreme Court Decision and Resolution in Province of Sulu v. the Executive Secretary, et al, including the regional affiliation of the Province of Sulu, while continuing to ensure the uninterrupted government operations and delivery of essential government projects, programs, and activities within Sulu,” the President said in his order.

During the transition period covering fiscal year 2025, Sulu’s provincial government, along with its component local government units and relevant national government agencies, is directed to “make all reasonable efforts to facilitate a phased and seamless transition.”

The BARMM and Sulu may enter into appropriate institutional arrangements or mechanisms to sustain the implementation and financing of programs, activities, and projects.

