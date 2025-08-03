MANILA, Philippines— The Bureau of Corrections (BuCor) and the University of the Philippines (UP) signed two landmark agreements that aim to reshape the country’s prison infrastructure and expand access to education for persons deprived of liberty (PDLs).

Under a memorandum of understanding (MOU), BuCor and UP will swap 500 hectares of land each. BuCor will use a portion of UP’s Laguna-Quezon land grant to build a regional prison facility, while UP will gain access to a similar-sized area in BuCor’s Iwahig property in Puerto Princesa City, Palawan.

The agreement was signed at the Bahay ng Alumni in UP Diliman by BuCor Director General Gregorio Pio Catapang Jr. and UP President Angelo Jimenez.

Catapang said the planned Regional Prison Facility in Laguna is part of the agency’s broader goal to shut down the aging and congested New Bilibid Prison in Muntinlupa by 2028.

A joint technical working group will be formed to conduct feasibility studies and coordinate the planning and implementation of the land exchange and its intended uses.

Get the latest news





delivered to your inbox Sign up for The Manila Times newsletters By signing up with an email address, I acknowledge that I have read and agree to the Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

In a separate agreement, BuCor, the UP Open University (UPOU), and the UP Alumni Association (UPAA) forged a partnership to provide PDLs and BuCor personnel access to workforce development programs and online courses.

The MOA grants PDLs access to UPOU’s Massive Open Online Courses (MOOCs), including technical and vocational programs geared toward employability and professional growth. The UPAA will support PDLs throughout the learning process, help coordinate course participation, and provide job placement assistance for graduates nearing release.



