MANILA, Philippines — The public was advised to avoid the area near the corner of Tayuman and Dagupan Streets in Tondo, Manila following an explosion that occurred Sunday afternoon.

Initial reports said that four individuals sustained injuries as a result of the blast. Emergency responders and law enforcement personnel rushed to the site to assist victims and secure the area.

Authorities have yet to determine the cause of the explosion or the nature of the device involved. Investigation is ongoing.

Residents and motorists were urged to stay clear of the vicinity and follow instructions from emergency personnel to ensure their safety

Get the latest news





delivered to your inbox Sign up for The Manila Times newsletters By signing up with an email address, I acknowledge that I have read and agree to the Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.



