MANILA, Philippines — An air compressor may have caused the explosion that injured four individuals in Tondo, Manila on Sunday afternoon.

An initial report from the Manila Police District (MPD) said the blast occurred around 2:30 p.m. The victims, who were reportedly collecting and dismantling scrap materials, were rushed to the Jose Reyes Memorial Medical Center and the Tondo General Hospital with serious injuries.

Authorities have ruled out the possibility that the explosion was caused by a bomb. An air compressor is being eyed as the cause based on fragments and debris recovered at the scene.

This photo from the Facebook account of Manila Disaster Risk Reduction Management office showed the victims of the Tondo explosion. FACEBOOK/ MANILA DRRM OFFICE

“It is still under investigation. Our EOD and SOCO teams are still processing the scene,” said PSSG Kervin Laiz, an investigator from MPD Station 2.

Firefighter and emergency medic Jam Mariano, one of the first responders, said the victims suffered severe injuries.

“One victim had a severed hand with the bone exposed. Another was hit in the lower jaw, and another, a senior citizen, had a hole in the cheek,” Mariano said.

Witnesses said the victims arrived at the area around 9 a.m. to gather junk materials. Tricycle driver Edgar Gonzales recalled that they began dismantling an unknown item when the explosion occurred.

“They started hammering it because they like to do that. Then it suddenly exploded,” Gonzales said.

The MPD’s Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) and K-9 units were deployed to the area to secure the site and conduct further investigation.

The public was advised to stay clear of the area as authorities continue to process the scene and ensure public safety.