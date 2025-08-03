A WHISTLEBLOWER has claimed that P1.2 billion originally allocated for the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) was diverted by the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) to bankroll its 911 emergency response program without clearance from Congress.

The money was allotted for the acquisition of fire trucks, rescue vehicles, protective gear, and other equipment to enhance BFP service.

The DILG denied the allegations.

“There is no fund transfer. The project is within the BFP’s legal mandate and budget, and all procurement activities are being conducted internally by BFP personnel,” the department said.

The Manila Times also reached out to BFP Director Jesus Fernandez but no statement was received as of press time.

Interior and Local Government Secretary Jonvic Remulla last month announced the rollout in September of the DILG’s National 911 Program, an upgraded service that promises faster response time from the BFP and Philippine National Police. The system provides 24/7 nationwide coverage by routing calls to the nearest available responder.

Utilizing advanced technology, including GPS location tracking and live video streaming capabilities, the program integrates police, fire departments, medical teams and local government units for coordinated emergency responses. The system also employs AI-driven analytics to improve emergency mapping and resource allocation. The whistleblower, speaking on condition of anonymity, said that while the 911 program is valuable, the fund diversion creates dangerous consequences.

The insider told The Manila Times that the amount was drawn from the BFP’s Special Account in the General Fund (SAGF) — money collected from nationwide fire safety inspection fees.

“That money came from the ground. It was meant to buy firetrucks, breathing apparatuses, proper gear, basic tools we still lack today,” he said. “Instead, they saw the funds just sitting there and decided to use it for a different agenda.” “Nobody disputes that 911 saves lives. But robbing Peter to pay Paul — taking money specifically allocated for firefighter modernization — puts other lives at risk. These programs should complement each other, not compete for limited resources,” he added.

Under current rules, 80 percent of those collections remain with the BFP, and are meant to be used exclusively for fire and rescue operations, including the procurement of life-saving equipment. The source said the P1.2 billion was BFP’s modernization budget.

“There was no consultation with DBM. No congressional authorization. The project may be noble, but the source of funds was never meant for DILG,” the source said.

The DILG however said that the money was not reallocated, as the 911 program “is a BFP-owned project.” “This is not a DILG-managed project,” it said, referring to the P1.45-billion Modernized and Integrated Philippine Emergency Reporting and Handling System.

“All legal and procedural requirements were complied with,” the agency said, adding that the BFP submitted a Special Budget Request, which was endorsed by the DILG and approved by the Department of Budget and Management.

“Since the funds were sourced from the BFP Modernization Trust Fund and had not been committed to any specific project, congressional approval was not required,” the DILG said.

Turmoil

The source however said there could be a cover-up.

“Now they’re making it appear that the 911 system is a BFP project just so the funding source will look legitimate. They’re trying to cover their tracks.” He revealed a growing turmoil within the BFP’s Bids and Awards Committee (BAC), whose members — mostly generals — are reportedly being pressured to retroactively revise the project’s terms of reference to make it appear that the 911 initiative was a BFP-led endeavor.

“They’re being forced to say BFP owns the 911 project, but the money came from our own fund. That’s not how it should work,” the source said. Some BAC members, frustrated by the situation, have considered resigning.

“They’re angry. They’re being asked to go along with a transaction they know is questionable,” he said.

But the DILG said that the project is in line with Republic Act 11589 or the BFP Modernization Act.

“This project is designed to significantly enhance the BFP’s capacity to respond to emergencies through modern integrated technology. It is not meant to diminish frontliner equipment acquisition, but to complement it.” The whistleblower questioned the logic of investing in sophisticated tech systems when firefighters lack basic equipment.

“We don’t even have enough rescue tools. In one fire I responded to, I had to use an axe to break down a door. A man died in front of me because I had no proper equipment. That P1.2 billion could have saved lives,” he said.

“What good is a real-time location tracking if the responder has no truck, no gear or even fuel to get to the fire?”