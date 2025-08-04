MANILA, Philippines – Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte on Monday warned that leptospirosis cases continue to rise, with 23 deaths reported this year.

Saying the increase in leptospirosis cases was exacerbated by relentless rains and widespread flooding in the past weeks, Belmonte noted that there were 43 new cases from July 24 to 30.

Dr. Rolly Cruz, City Epidemiology and Surveillance Division (CESD) chief, said that 178 cases were recorded in the last two quarters of the year, 23 percent higher than the same period last year.

From July 17 to 30, 67 cases were reported, exceeding the epidemic thresholds for both weeks, he said.

“This year, 23 deaths due to leptospirosis have already been recorded—a 12 percent increase from the 18 deaths reported in the same period last year,” Cruz said.

The CESD report revealed that over half of the cases had direct exposure to floodwaters while 34 cases were linked to contact with other sources of contaminated water.

Residents who have been exposed to floodwaters were urged to immediately take post-exposure prophylaxis, which includes free doxycycline treatment available in all 66 health centers in the city.

QCitizens should seek medical attention if they experience symptoms such as fever, chills, body pain, diarrhea, yellowing of the skin or eyes, or reddening of the eyes, Cruz said.

“Leptospirosis can kill. Let us all stay vigilant and protect one another. The city government is fully ready to assist every QCitizen from free medicines to full recovery period,” Belmonte said.

To complement health interventions, the city government is also addressing the root causes of flooding, including the clearing of construction debris from public and private projects that block waterways, she added.



