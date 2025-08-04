(UPDATE) THE camp of gaming tycoon Charlie “Atong” Ang on Monday denied that he ordered the killings of dozens of missing cockfighting enthusiasts, or “sabungeros,” insisting that the crimes were masterminded by a former close aide — the same whistleblower now testifying against him.

The denial came after Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla said a key witness — Elakim Patidongan — had been repatriated from Cambodia after allegedly being hidden there by Ang, who also allegedly helped him secure a fake passport.

“Elakim Patidongan was deliberately hidden. He was made to flee and even issued a fake passport so he could leave,” Remulla said.

The witness, he added, is the brother of whistleblower Julie “Dondon” Patidongan, alias “Totoy,” and is now under government custody and cooperating with investigators.

But Ang’s lawyer, Gabriel Villareal, disputed the government’s narrative and said his client was being framed by Patidongan himself — a former security guard who had worked his way up to become Ang’s trusted aide over 16 years.

“He was good at impressing his boss. He climbed the ranks because he was eager to please,” Villareal said in an interview. “He made his way to the top — showed off, gained Mr. Ang’s trust. But all along, he was doing side businesses during the height of the e-sabong boom.”

Villareal accused Dondon Patidongan of being the real mastermind behind the killings after he and several of his relatives were caught engaging in illegal activities last year.

Fearing prosecution, Patidongan allegedly implicated Ang to save himself.

“When he felt the world was closing in on him, he pointed to his boss so he could make an easy escape,” Villareal said, expressing sympathy for the families of the missing cockfighting enthusiasts. “It’s unfortunate that they were deceived.”

Remulla, however, said Elakim’s testimony is among the most significant breakthroughs in the years-long multi-agency investigation into the disappearances, which shook the now-banned e-sabong industry.

He said Elakim personally witnessed the execution of 10 cockfight bettors abducted in Sta. Cruz and Lipa, Batangas.

Human remains believed to be linked to the case were previously recovered from Taal Lake.

“His testimony is the missing factor,” Remulla said. “It now makes the government’s theory very credible.”

Earlier reports confirmed that both Patidongan brothers had been arrested last year and have since submitted sworn affidavits.

Remulla said another witness is also being prepared to testify, possibly strengthening the case further.

Ang faces multiple complaints for murder and serious illegal detention pending before the Department of Justice.

Villareal said his client felt “relieved” following the filing of murder and serious illegal detention charges against him in connection with the long-dormant “missing sabungeros” case.

“It felt like we were being beaten in the dark, unable to respond because we never saw any evidence. Now at least we can confront the accusations head-on.”

Despite the lawyer’s denial, Remulla stood firm that the case is progressing based on evidence and testimony from insiders.

“This isn’t something that can be rushed,” he said. “But we’re preparing well. Organized crime cases require deep, careful work — and the truth is starting to come out.”

Suspension

Meanwhile, 12 police officers have been placed under preventive suspension for up to 90 days amid the ongoing investigation into the missing sabungeros case. The suspensions aim to prevent the officers from influencing witnesses and compromising the probe.

National Police Commission (Napolcom) Vice Chairman Rafael Vicente Calinisan clarified on Monday, Aug. 4, that the suspensions are a standard part of the investigation process and should not be seen as penalties or convictions.

“This is a tool by the Napolcom to ensure the safety of witnesses and the integrity of the investigation,” Calinisan said during a press briefing.

The suspended officers include LtCol. Ryan Eliab Orapa, Maj. Mark Philip Cimborio Almedilla, Col. Jacinto Rodriguez Malinao Jr., and nine others ranging from chief master sergeants to corporals.

Last week, Napolcom filed administrative charges against the 12 police personnel. Eleven officers face complaints of grave misconduct, irregularities in duty performance, and conduct unbecoming of a police officer.

Police Col. Malinao Jr. is charged with grave misconduct, grave neglect of duty, and conduct unbecoming of a police officer.

These charges stem from the affidavit of Julie Patidongan, a key witness and complainant in the case.

Patidongan accused the officers of participating in the killings of the missing sabungeros and receiving bribes from the alleged mastermind, Ang.

According to a Napolcom resolution read by Calinisan, Patidongan claimed the officers “participated in these killings and are reportedly involved in illegal activities alongside Charlie Ang, from whom they allegedly received grease or protection money.”

Ang has denied all allegations linking him to the disappearances.

The suspended officers were ordered on Aug. 1 to respond within seven working days to the formal charges filed by the Inspection, Monitoring and Investigation Service.

They are scheduled for a pre-hearing conference on Aug. 14.

The suspensions took effect immediately, with the officers barred from receiving salaries during the period.