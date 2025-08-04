MANILA, Philippines — Manila City Mayor Francisco “Isko Moreno” Domagoso on Monday called out the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) for its plan to rehabilitate Dimasalang Bridge without securing clearances or coordinating with the city government.

The DPWH North Manila District Engineering Office announced plans to conduct a full deck replacement and structural improvements on the bridge. The agency intended to close the southbound lanes and convert the northbound lanes into two-way traffic for the duration of the project.

Domagoso issued a cease and desist order halting the project.

Manila Mayor Isko Moreno.

“I will not hesitate to impound your vehicle or equipment if we catch it lying idle on the road… it could even cause an accident,” he added.

He warned that any violation of the directive would lead to the confiscation of equipment and impounding of vehicles by the Manila Traffic and Parking Bureau and the Department of Engineering and Public Works.

“Bumusina naman kayo kung meron kayong kalsada, lubak-lubak o canal na bubungkalin (let us know when there’s a potholed street or canal that you want to dig),” he said, stressing the need for proper communication and planning.

Domagoso emphasized that such projects must not create unnecessary disruption or hazards.



