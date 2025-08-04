MANILA, Philippines — The National Police Commission (Napolcom) has suspended for up to 90 days the 12 police officers linked to the case of the missing sabungeros or cockfighting enthusiasts.

The suspensions aim to prevent the officers from influencing witnesses and compromising the probe, Napolcom Vice Chairman Rafael Vicente Calinisan said on Monday, Aug. 4.

“This is a tool by the Napolcom to ensure the safety of witnesses and the integrity of the investigation,” Calinisan said during a press briefing.

Vice Chairman Rafael Vicente Calinisan (right), along with B. Pares, Chief of the Inspection, Monitoring and Investigation Service (IMIS), announced during a briefing on Tuesday, July 29, 2025, that NAPOLCOM will begin filing administrative charges against police officers linked to the case of the missing “sabungeros.” PHOTO BY ISMAEL DE JUAN

The suspended officers include Police Lt. Col. Ryan Eliab Orapa, Police Maj. Mark Philip Cimborio Almedilla, Police Col. Jacinto Rodriguez Malinao Jr., and nine others ranging from chief master sergeants to corporals.

Last week, Napolcom filed administrative charges against the 12 police personnel. Eleven officers face complaints of grave misconduct, irregularities in duty performance, and conduct unbecoming of a police officer. Police Col. Malinao Jr. was charged with grave misconduct, grave neglect of duty, and conduct unbecoming of a police officer.

These charges stem from the affidavit of Julie Patidongan, also known as “Totoy,” a key witness and complainant in the case.

Patidongan accused the officers of participating in the killings of the missing sabungeros and receiving bribes from alleged mastermind, Atong Ang.

According to a Napolcom resolution read by Calinisan, Patidongan claimed the officers “participated in these killings and are reportedly involved in illegal activities alongside Charlie Ang, from whom they allegedly received grease or protection money.”

Ang has denied all allegations linking him to the disappearances.