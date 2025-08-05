MANILA, Philippines — A closed van carrying perishable goods slammed into concrete barriers along EDSA Magallanes around 5:30 a.m. on Tuesday, partially obstructing one lane and disrupting early morning traffic.

The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) said the van was heading southbound when it crashed into the road separator leading to Pasay and South Luzon Expressway (SLEx).

Plastic barriers were also dislodged during the impact, adding to the road obstruction, but no serious injuries were reported.

The MMDA confirmed that the van was transporting goods that require cold storage, though it did not specify if any of the cargo was damaged or spoiled.

As of posting time, authorities are still investigating the cause of the incident, including possible mechanical failure or driver error.

The van has since been cleared by MMDA’s traffic bureau and normal traffic flow has resumed in the area.



