MANILA, Philippines — Authorities at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) intercepted an outbound cargo of rare and highly valued agarwood, one of the most expensive and highly sought after woods.

Officials from the Bureau of Customs (BoC) reported that the agarwood cargo, with an approximate value of P31.650 million, was discovered in a warehouse in Pasay City during an operation on July 30, 2025.

The shipment, BoC said, was declared as “Mahogany Wood Hand Carving Design” and “Pack of Dried Sibukaw Woodstick.”

Agarwood gained international recognition for its widespread application in perfumes, holistic medicine, and high-end goods.

The attempted exportation constitutes violations of several environmental and customs regulations, including the Customs Modernization and Tariff Act, Presidential Decree 705 or the Forestry Reform Code of the Philippines, and Republic Act 9147 or the Wildlife Resources Conservation and Protection Act, which govern the trade and export of endangered species.

BoC stated that the operation received help from the Environmental Protection Compliance Division within the BoC Enforcement Group.

The confiscated agarwood, authorities said, was turned over to the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) for proper handling and disposition.

“Protecting the country’s biodiversity is a shared responsibility, and the Bureau of Customs will remain vigilant against any attempt to exploit our natural resources,” said BoC Commissioner Ariel F. Nepomuceno in a statement. “This interception underscores our firm commitment to strictly enforce environmental and customs laws in close coordination with our partner agencies.”

BoC-NAIA district Collector Alexandra Y. Lumontad likewise reaffirmed the port’s commitment to heightened border security against environmental crimes and the illegal wildlife trade, emphasizing the port’s critical role in protecting the country’s natural heritage.



