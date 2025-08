MANILA, Philippines — There were no winners in the Ultra lotto 6/58 and Super lotto 6/49 draws on Tuesday night, the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) said.

The winning combination for Ultra lotto 6/58 was 50-21-37-22-39-48 which had a jackpot prize of P307,514,426.00.

There was also no winner for the Super lotto 6/49 draw, which had a winning combination of 43-38-39-06-11-49 for a jackpot prize of P60,213,515.40.

