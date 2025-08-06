NEW DELHI, India — The Philippines condemned China’s latest rocket launch, which caused suspected debris to fall near Palawan on Monday, Malacañang said.

“The Philippines notes with concern China’s launch of its Long March 12 space launch vehicle on 4 August 2025 which resulted in debris falling into Philippine waters,” Palace Press Officer Claire Castro said, quoting a statement from Foreign Affairs Secretary Ma. Theresa Lazaro.

Castro said the Philippines urged all spacefaring states “to conduct their space activities in a manner consistent with norms of responsible behavior and with due regard to the rights of interest of other states.”

“In accordance with the commitment made between President Marcos and President Xi in 2023, the Philippines continues to work with China on the appropriate communication mechanisms on rapid launches and resulting procedures on the management of post-launch impacts,” Castro said.

“The department differs from comments on technical and safety matters to the Philippine Space Agency and other concerned agencies,” she added.

The Philippine Coast Guard on Tuesday said at least five thunderous booms were heard off the eastern part of Palawan at around 6:30 p.m. on Aug. 5, shortly before a smoke trail — believed to be from rocket propulsion — was seen streaking across the sky.

The National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) also launched an investigation after receiving reports of a deep, reverberating explosion that startled residents in Puerto Princesa and nearby coastal villages.

In its initial findings, the NBI said the noise was consistent with the acoustic shockwave — or sonic boom — produced during the high-altitude flight and stage separation of space rockets.

The event coincided with the launch of China’s Long March 12 rocket from the Hainan International Commercial Launch Center in Wenchang, Hainan province, which took place between 6:14 p.m. and 6:42 p.m. Monday.

While no injuries or damage were reported, the explosion caused momentary alarm across parts of the province.



